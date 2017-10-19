"Me Too" Campaign Receives Approval from Local Programs

Local programs are sharing their approval of the "Me Too" hash tag, that is empowering victims of sexual assault or harassment.

The discussion of sexual assault and other forms of abuse can be jarring for some victims but LSS Reach's Youth Outreach worker, Jane Vader said the "Me Too" campaign is empowering people to speak out.

"I believe that it empowers organizations to step forward and certainly here and the community, said Vader. "We're just hoping that this becomes a long term positive thing for survivors."

CADA's Education Program Manager, Porter Arch believes the online movement is teaching the public as well.

"Honestly, it's really bringing to light how prevalent sexual assault, sexual harassment and abuse are," said Porter.

Porter believes the campaign is helping victims to relate to one another.

" I think the Me Too campaign is showing that if we look at all the nuances of what sexual harassment includes it's probably most of us that have experienced some form of sexual harassment," said Porter.

Jane and Porter each represent organizations that serve as resources to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment and more. They welcome anyone having issues to reach out