Grandpa Helps Build Train With Grandsons in Granada

A grandpa and his two grandsons have completed another summer project in Granada.

Pat Svoboda says, "It all started with a pallet and Anthony looked at it and said, let's build a train."

So build they did, all over a summer project.

Pat says, "We started with a locomotive that had a life of its own all last summer and we knew we wanted to do a coal car and we agreed that would be the end of it, well we just kept going and

thanks to my brother Ron, we kept building and building."

Ending with a proud display in Grandpa's lawn.

Michael says, "I love spending time with grandpa and my brother and we just have fun."

Creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Pat says, "We're working with our hands and we're sharing ideas and we're laughing and talking and learning about each other."

