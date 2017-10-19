GCLC Celebrates 50 Years And Will Honor Founder

Authorities have arrested a 20 year old Mankato woman who was wanted by police in connection with an alleged assault.
A Minnesota Lake family welcomes their new baby to the world and how their little boy got here makes for a memorable tale
Four–year–old Leah Mueller is preparing for the big 5 and the community is stepping in to make this birthday one she'll never forget
A local daycare is taking a stand after they say they've received unfair treatment by the Department of Human Services following an accident at their location.
Boy playing on hammock dies when tree falls on him
Sanders was first on the Price is Right 30 years ago. When planning a trip to California, she decided to go back.
The Lower Sioux and Redwood Falls Police Departments are seeking help in locating a missing man.
Area roads will be packed with determined runners this weekend, and that'll make for a few traffic disruptions.
