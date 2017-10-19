GCLC Celebrates 50 Years And Will Honor Founder

A tutoring program is honoring their founder, as the Good Counsel Learning Center celebrates 50 years.



Parents of former students stopped by to congratulate Sister Mary Donald for her achievements over the last half century.

Sister Mary founded the Good Counsel Learning Center in 1967, to help students with the understanding of different subjects.

As of right now, more than 20 teachers assist roughly 100 individuals in one–on–one tutoring, a method that the creator of this learning institution chose opposed to the traditional classroom setting.



Donald said "Everybody has different needs and by doing one–to–one, we can identify what their needs are and we can get the type of material that will help them grow and correct whatever those needs are."

Sister Mary turned 90 earlier this year, making it a little more difficult to handle the duties she once held.

However, age hasn't stopped her from continuing to help out individuals in need.



GCLC Director Sister Dorothy Zeller "Now, even though she's not coming down formerly to the learning center for class. She still is working with some of our nurses who need citizenship or just any kind of help that they might get extra on the side. So, she will always be a teacher."

The Good Counsel Learning Center acts like a school, in the sense that teaching occurs throughout the fall and spring semesters.

Not only have the number of people coming in to seek help increased, but the building itself has expanded over the years.



Donald added "It's just wonderful to see the growth, the happiness of teachers. The fact that we are doing what God has called us to do. And that we are all so grateful, I am most grateful for the work that everybody has done and what everybody is doing."

Along with students around the greater Mankato area, International students from Somalia, Vietnam and others have also registered to strengthen their English skills and obtain support with their citizenship.



A celebration will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside the Good Counsel Conference Center to honor Sister Mary Donald.

For additional information on the Good Counsel Learning Center, you can visit GCLC's website.

- KEYC 12