KEYC - Cougars Fall to Trojans in Section 2A Finals

The Mankato East Cougars battled the top-seeded Worthington Trojans in the Section 2A boys soccer finals. The teams were scoreless at the break, but Worthington scored three goals in the 2nd half to top the Cougars 3-1.