Scarlets Top Bluejays to Return to State

West earned the 5-0 shutout win over Waseca.
West earned the 5-0 shutout win over Waseca.
Worthington scored three goals in the 2nd half to top the Cougars 3-1.
Worthington scored three goals in the 2nd half to top the Cougars 3-1.
Knights win 41-22.
Knights win 41-22.
Strong rushes for more than 200 yards, records 4 total touchdowns in the win.
Strong rushes for more than 200 yards, records 4 total touchdowns in the win.
The Sibley East football team is having a season to remember under head coach Alan Halverson who's in his first year with the program.
The Sibley East football team is having a season to remember under head coach Alan Halverson who's in his first year with the program.
Despite finishing last season with more losses than wins, the Sibley East football team is flipping the script in 2017 just one win away from a perfect 8–0 record.
Despite finishing last season with more losses than wins, the Sibley East football team is flipping the script in 2017 just one win away from a perfect 8–0 record.
West beat the Wildcats 3-2 to advance to Thursday's Section Finals in New Prague.
West beat the Wildcats 3-2 to advance to Thursday's Section Finals in New Prague.
The Scarlets topped the Cougars 99-80.
The Scarlets topped the Cougars 99-80.