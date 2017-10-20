Marshall Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident

A Marshall man is injured in a one vehicle accident last night in Lyon County.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 19, 2 miles west of Marshall.

According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Timothy John Miller was eastbound on the highway, when he drifted onto the right shoulder. Authorities say he then overcorrected, lost control and entered the ditch.

He was taken from the scene to the Marshall hospital with non-life threatening injuries.