Two Hospitalized Following Apartment Fire In Estherville

Two people are hospitalized following an apartment fire in downtown Estherville Wednesday night.

According to Emmet county Emergency Management, firefighters arrived at the Garston Complex to see smoke coming from the windows on the second floor.

Around a dozen people were evacuated from the building, two were transferred to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A school bus transported the impacted residents to a hotel in Estherville following the fire. The building was reopened to residents yesterday afternoon.

Details on the cause of the fire haven't been released.