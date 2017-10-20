Former New Ulm Middle School To Be Converted To Apartment

A former middle school in New Ulm will soon have a new purpose.

City officials and Minnesota's Housing Board of Directors have approved a $15 million dollar plan to convert the school into a 55–unit apartment building.

The building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is nearly a century old.

And aside from housing the State Street Theater Company, it has sat vacant since last year.

City officials say the building is an affordable housing option for those earning 60 percent or less of the Area Median Income.

The project will primarily be funded through state and federal tax credit programs.

Work on the building is expected to be complete sometime in 2019.