DHS Completes Maltreatment Investigation Of Faribault, St. Paul Adult Care Facilities

The Department of Human Services has completed an investigation of maltreatment at an adult care facility in Faribault & St. Paul.

According to DHS, both MSOCS Windsor Place and Minnesota Community Based Services were investigated.

The report says a staff member left a beef stick unattended at one of the facilities on August 22. A vulnerable adult ate and choked on the food.

While first-aid was provided, the victim went into respiratory failure, and ended up sustaining a brain injury.

Documents say the victim was hospitalized and died 8 days later after life support was removed.

A DHS investigation determined the facility was responsible for serious maltreatment.

The staff member is now restricted from having direct contact with people receiving services from facilities licensed by DHS, among others. They do have a right to appeal the decision.