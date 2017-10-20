Woman Found On Fire In Duluth In Critical Condition

Duluth police are investigating after a woman was found on fire near the Lake Superior College Fire Training Center.

Authorities say the woman suffered severe, life-threatening burns and was taken to a Duluth hospital where she's in critical condition.

Lake Superior College officials say the 24-year-old woman was not a student or teacher. A passer-by saw the woman on fire along Highway 23 about 2 p.m. Thursday and extinguished the flames.