PICK OF THE LITTER: Huxley Needs A Forever Home

Terri Hansen with BENCHS brought in Huxley, who is believed to be a pit mix. He is 8 weeks old and was found abandoned along with his siblings. Hansen talked about the issues the shelter is facing with an overload of animals right now. She also talked about how the entire family can get involved when adopting a pet.

You can set up a time to meet and possibly adopt Huxley by calling BENCHS at 507-625-6373.