Hog Barn Catches Fire in Sleepy Eye

Firefighters battled a hog barn fire for three hours Friday in rural Brown County.

The Sleepy Eye Fire Department received the call just after 11 o'clock Friday morning of a hog nursing barn that had caught fire while workers were cleaning inside of it.

No livestock were in the barn at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

The building was connected to five other barns and had to be severed.

The building was a total loss.

Springfield and Morgan were called in for mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

-KEYC News 12