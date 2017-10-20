Former School To Apartments Project In New Ulm Gets Approval

The former New Ulm Middle school has sat vacant, but now it will be getting a new purpose, while helping to solve an affordable housing problem in New Ulm.

Minnesota's Housing board of directors approved the project's funding Thursday.

"It's going to provide us with one of the avenues we've been looking for to address the critical housing need," Daniel Braam, chairman of the Housing Needs Initiative Task Force, said.

The historic building will be converted into a 55-unit apartment for households earning 60 percent or less of the Area Median Income.

The project is estimated to cost more than 15 million dollars. Money will come from a low-income housing tax credit, historic tax credits, the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, and local resources.

There was some trouble getting all the approvals initially, but after a little revision and a lot of community support, they are able to move ahead.

"We found out that not only was that appeal heard, but they were going to go forward with the project itself, so we're obviously ecstatic at the news," Braam said.

As for the State Street Theater attached to the school, it gets to stay. Those from the theater said they are glad the historic building is being preserved and look forward to having new neighbors.

"We think the community is really going to appreciate both the theater and the new apartment complex," Charlie Bornhoft, a member of the theater's fundraising campaign committee, said. "It's something that we definitely need."

Work is expected to start in mid-2018 and take about a year to complete.

--KEYC News 12.