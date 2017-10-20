St. Peter Library Checking Out Pumpkins

Libraries might be for borrowing books, but in St. Peter, kids can borrow a pumpkin.

Kids can check out a pumpkin at the St. Peter Public Library starting Friday.

With a library card, they can take the pumpkin home, decorate it and bring it back to enter a contest. The pumpkin is due back a week after it is checked out.

"The library's more than just books and we do lots of fun activities to get people here and have them excited to be here," said children's librarian Brenda McHugh.

Library staff will pick a winner for best decorated pumpkin by Halloween.