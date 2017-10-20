Gold Star Father Reacts To Trump’s Phone Call, "Some People Just Don't Know What To Say"

Gold Star families across the nation are reacting to President Trump's call to Army Sgt. La David Johnson's family. Including families here in Minnesota.



On Wednesday, the president allegedly told Johnson's widow over the phone, "He knew what he was getting into."



Barry Erickson from Waseca lost his 21-year-old son in combat back in 2014.



The Gold Star father says in situations like this one it seems impossible to know the right things to say.





"You know, it's tough when you call somebody to wish them the best after such a terrible, terrible loss. I knew exactly what could possibly happen to Caleb. I didn't think it would happen. It did. Some people just don't know what to say sometimes," Erickson says.



After his son Caleb passed away Erickson received visits from both Minnesota senators and a letter from former President Obama. But he says the support that feels most genuine for him comes from other Gold Star families.