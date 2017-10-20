Mankato Girl Prepares to Host Spaghetti Dinner for Homeless

Mazzy Schnitker decided that for her sixth birthday that she would throw a spaghetti party for local homeless people at Centenary United Methodist Church.

“I’m going to bring my birthday cake to the homeless and feed them all cake,” said Mazzy.

Mazzy's mom Megan Schnitker said they are part of the Lakota Tribe and part of the heritage is to give. Megan said they had to fulfill Mazzy's wish once she presented them with the idea.

"She said I want to make a whole bunch of spaghetti and feed the homeless and I was like 'Oh okay. '" said Megan. "We'll do that. We'll figure it out."

Centenary United Methodist Church Ministry Coordinator Jaime Spaid will host the event at the church. Contributions are welcomed.

“They’ll probably feed anywhere between 60-100," said Spaid. "I would say if anyone wants to contribute, monetary is always good that way they can stretch it as far as they need.”

People donated hundreds of dollars to the the family’s GoFundMe account, spaghetti and meatballs. Mazzy will serve spaghetti and birthday cake to her guests.

Mazzy’s spaghetti party will take place on Saturday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Holy Grounds in Centenary United Methodist. The family is still working to reach their goal of $500 before Saturday's event. If you would like to donate to Mazzy's party, visit the family's GoFundMe account.