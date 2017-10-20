Steve's Meat Market Installs Minnesota's 1st Meat Vending Machine

One family owned meat market made history last week with a unique addition.



Customers haven't been able to resist Minnesota's first meat vending machine.

It stands in front of Steve's Meat Market, a business that has stood along county road 30 since 1973.

This apparatus refrigerates anything from cheddar sticks to sausage and even cheese curds.

The owners say the inclusion of this new technology has been beneficial in giving customers the opportunity to purchase items when the store is closed.



Co-owner Rachael Lee said "This is just a great to go ahead and have anybody swing by. Doesn't matter Sundays, Saturday nights, you know anytime. They can go ahead and pick up some product anytime they want."

The appliance traveled all the way from Germany, where it is manufactured.

Because of the difference in currencies between the two countries, credit cards are the only mode of payment accepted.

However, that hasn't stopped sales from exploding in such a small window.



This machine was just installed last Friday and already the owners have had to refill it multiple times. Which makes sense, because this is the only spot in Minnesota where customers can grab meat products and go.

Whether patrons are stopping by or partaking in their regular shopping, this item seems to be gaining in popularity fast.



Co-owner Donnavon Eaker said "People come in and they congratulate us. People will drive up and even if they don't come in, they get out, they'll take a picture. They'll have somebody stand beside and take a picture. It's all over Facebook, it's just been a tremendous absolutely excited response and product is selling."

Of course, customers are still utilizing what's inside the store as Steve's Meat Market contains numerous awards for the products they create.



Steve's Meat Market is only the second meat vending machine to be installed in the U.S, for the other is located at RJ's Meats, in Hudson, Wisconsin.

- KEYC 12