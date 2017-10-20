Haunted Hayride Continues To Grow In 3rd Year

In St. Peter, the Haunted Hayride is back for a 3rd year.



This scary expedition travels inside the woods of Riverside Park, near Mill Pond.

On board the back of a tractor, monsters explain the 25 spooky scenes surrounding those on the hayride.

Creepy buildings, chilling effects, and creatures that attempt to climb aboard and grab you, are just some of the frights these volunteers look forward to offering the public.



Nicollet County Trails Coordinator Kenny Johnson said "When we can surprise them is the best. It's out in the woods, so it's kind of a spooky sight in itself. But when someone can actually pop out from somewhere they haven't seen them is probably the scariest thing we can do."



More than 400 people showed up Thursday night and even more Friday, these rides will continue tomorrow as well as next weekend on October 27th and 28th.

Rides run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and proceeds go toward the Nicollet County Trail Association.

It's $10 for adults ages 14 and up, $5 for children ages 6-13 and kids 5 and under are free.

This attraction is rated PG-13, so parental guidance is suggested.

Along with rides next Saturday, a Kids Events Day will also take place from noon to 5:00 p.m. and will include:

- corn pit

- pumpkin decorating

- bounce house

- miniature train ride

- straw bale maze

- straw pile climb

- cut out picture taking stands

- smores and more...

- KEYC 12