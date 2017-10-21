Mankato Church Provides Low-Cost Auto Service

Bednar says God's Garage won't be a one-time event. He hopes to continue affordable maintenance opportunities on a semi-annual basis.
Thousands of people are getting ready for Sunday's marathon, making the event one of the most important for the city.
The race, which is just over 16 feet in length, was put on ahead of the Mankato Marathon.
Area law enforcement and the Violence Awareness and Response Program at Minnesota State University-Mankato are working to raise awareness for domestic and intimate partner violence, create a place for victims to heal and hopefully put an end to domestic violence.
Authorities respond to an accident involving a car and dump truck in Nicollet County.
One family owned meat market made history last week with a unique addition.
Area roads will be packed with determined runners this weekend, and that'll make for a few traffic disruptions.
Mazzy Schnitker decided that for her sixth birthday that she would throw a spaghetti party for local homeless people at Centenary United Methodist Church.
