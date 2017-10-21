Mankato Church Provides Low-Cost Auto Service

Mankato's Cross View Covenant Church has encouraged its members to step outside of the church and into the garage.



"For some people a $39.95 oil change is a deal breaker. They've got bills to pay and sometimes the last thing they do is change the oil," Greg Bednar, owner of Greg's Champion Auto says.



Church volunteers partnered with Greg's Champion Auto to provide $10 oil changes for low-income families and individuals on Saturday.



The event suitably named 'God's Garage.'



"Something as practical as changing their oil so their car doesn't break down on the side of the road to save them thousands of dollars," Aaron Thompson, community life pastor at Cross View says.



A way to break into the community and impact those who are in it.



"This is an opportunity for our church, Cross View, to not just say, 'Hey come to our church.' This is an opportunity for us as a church to say we're going to come out to you," Thompson says.



Bednar says God's Garage won't be a one-time event. He hopes to continue affordable maintenance opportunities on a semi-annual basis.