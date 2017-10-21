MVAC Partners With Lutheran Social Service Of Minnesota To Provide Flood Relief

Minnesota Valley Action Council partnered with Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota to provide resources to Waseca County residents affected by the flooding in September of 2016.



One of their ongoing projects includes reconstructing the home of an 88-year-old woman who was forced to evacuate last year.



Together the organizations have coordinated the funds, supplies and volunteers so the woman and her daughter can move back home.



"The well had to be worked on. It needed a new furnace, water heater because that was all underwater. The electrical panel needs to be upgraded. So the combined effort of putting all that together along with, I think there's been 1200 volunteer hours so far, and there's still more to go," Judd Schultz, MVAC's Housing Services Director says.



Schultz says their goal is to get the family moved back into their home by the beginning of November.