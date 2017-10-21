Mavericks Fall to (20) Wildcats Saturday

The MSU volleyball team played host to the 20th ranked Wayne State Wildcats Saturday afternoon.

Mavericks coming into the contest with an 11–9 record to date.



MSU playing well early on against the Wildcats.

The Mavericks coasted to a 25–15 victory in the first set.

With Jackie Jones, and Morgan Olson finishing with four kills apiece.

In the second set, MSU jumped out to a 4–1 start before the Wildcats jumped to a 7–6 lead, Wayne State goes on to win 25–15.

Sydney Powell, and Ashton Lee each had three kills for MSU.



After the second set, Wayne State took sets three and four by scores of 25–20 and 25–23 to win the match, 3–1.

Four Mavericks finished with at least 10 kills in the contest.

MSU falls to 11–10 this season with a 5–8 record in the NSIC.

The Mavs hit the floor again on Friday for a road match-up against Southwest Minnesota State University.

