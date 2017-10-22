North Mankato Fire Department Hosts Sixth Annual Waffle Feed

On Sunday the North Mankato Fire Department hosted its sixth annual all-you-can-eat waffle feed.



The fundraiser invites those in the community to enjoy a hearty breakfast while supporting local firefighters.

Fire Chief Rich Inman says the event is also an opportunity to visit with North Mankato residents.



"Having the folks come out and really spend some time. We get to interact with the families and it's really just a nice event all around," he says.



Inman says the event continues to grow each year.