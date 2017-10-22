Veterans Get Opportunity To Hunt Pheasants

With pheasant season now open, one organization decided to supply those who have served us, with a hunting experience.



For the second year in a row, Watonwan County Pheasants Forever hosted a hunt dedicated to the men and women of our armed forces.

Three groups broke out across the rural outskirts of St. James, with a mission to shoot down some birds.

It was more than successful, as both humans and dogs worked together to harvest more than 30 roosters.

These individuals traveled from all over Minnesota and Iowa to participate in this event, giving them an opportunity to not only enjoy this activity but meet other veterans in the area.



Army veteran Derek Dosedel said "Kind of a stress relief in reality just because it's kind of that bond and that brotherhood that you still know of. We don't know each other but just around each other for a little bit and it's almost as if we've been together for years."

Whether exchanging stories over lunch and pheasant cleaning, or engaging in some friendly trap shooting, the purpose of this event is to allow these service men and women to express themselves in a way that might not be common during their daily life.



WCPF president Dennis Malmgren said "When we first started this program, what we found out was that they were very seclusive to themselves, private. They didn't want to talk about things and what we found is that as the day goes on, they loosen up and they become more outgoing and stuff. So, it's really kind of a healing thing and then also we want to be able to give back to these ladies and gentleman that gave their service for us and put in their time and stuff so we can do things like this."

These hunters encourage veterans out there, who may not have the access to harvest animals, to participate in an occasion like this.



"I mean a lot of people don't have this opportunity to go out in the field with a lot of great, trained people that we had out with us and it just makes you more relaxed and get more experienced."

30 individuals came out today and Malmgren added that he'd like to see more in the third annual Veterans hunt, which is planned for next year around MEA weekend.



The Watonwan County Pheasants Forever will be looking for volunteers as well as dogs and land for next year's hunt.

To sign up or help out next year, you can visit their Facebook or contact Dennis Malmgren at 507-381-9667.

- KEYC 12