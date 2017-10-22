KEYC - Gallagher/Dorn Win Mankato Marathon

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course.

For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in.

On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot.

"This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect on those empty fields where there aren't a lot of people out there. Just kind of glad there are those rolling hills early on to wear everyone out. Get the nice downhill and cruise on in, hope for the best. I liked passing the half's, I really like the energy they brought to the course," said Gallagher.

"I felt pretty rough around mile 11–12, and I fell off my pace. Then I felt better about mile 13–16. Mile 16 I started feeling rough and someone told me there was a woman about 30 seconds back, and I thought uh–oh. I didn't know if I would finish it around mile 16. I thought well, I'll try to run hard for a minute, and see if I can lose her, and then back off the pace, and then throw in another minute hard. By the time we hit mile 20 or 21, they said she had dropped back a ways," said Dorn.

Dorn finished with a time right around three hours and five minutes.

--KEYC News 12

