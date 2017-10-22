Gallagher/Dorn Win Mankato Marathon

For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .
For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .
Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...
Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...
Mankato West girl's soccer standout, McKenna Buisman, was honored at Sunday's all–state banquet by being named Ms. Soccer, awarded to the top senior soccer player in Minnesota.
Mankato West girl's soccer standout, McKenna Buisman, was honored at Sunday's all–state banquet by being named Ms. Soccer, awarded to the top senior soccer player in Minnesota.
The MSU volleyball team played host to the 20th ranked Wayne State Wildcats Saturday afternoon.
The MSU volleyball team played host to the 20th ranked Wayne State Wildcats Saturday afternoon.
West earned the 5-0 shutout win over Waseca.
West earned the 5-0 shutout win over Waseca.
Worthington scored three goals in the 2nd half to top the Cougars 3-1.
Worthington scored three goals in the 2nd half to top the Cougars 3-1.
Knights win 41-22.
Knights win 41-22.
Strong rushes for more than 200 yards, records 4 total touchdowns in the win.
Strong rushes for more than 200 yards, records 4 total touchdowns in the win.