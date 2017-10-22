3 Franklin Elementary Students Create Fundraiser For Red Cross

Sunday, three Franklin Elementary students put on a fundraiser to help in the relief efforts of the recent hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires.



Baked goods and drinks were sold, as 100% of the money gathered went toward the Red Cross.

The event even enticed the chairman of the local Red Cross to attend and allow these girls to paint the iconic red symbol on his cheek.

Everybody had a chance to sign a poster showcasing they are a part of the relief effort.

The girls even got creative, creating a game called "pin the eye on the hurricane."

Observing what others were doing in society as well as having family members involved in these disasters, were a big reason for the occasion.



9-year-old Emme Landcaster said "I was reading a book about how like kids made a difference and then it just made me want to do that too. And my grandpa lives in Port Aransas and his town got hit by the hurricane."

9-year-old Kali Schwartz said "I've been hearing like all the disasters going on around the world and kind of wanted to help like rebuild the, like the houses."

9-year-old Carlie Wendinger said "Once she was done reading the book, she gave it to me and we came up with the fundraiser and my grandma's cousin, they got their house got burned down in the fire."



The girls collected more than $1,000, surpassing their goal of $250.

- KEYC 12