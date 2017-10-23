Mankato Police: Driver Distraction Causes Saturday Night Rollover Crash

Mankato Police say driver distraction caused an accident Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 400 block of north Second Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say 31-year-old Marco Juarez-Torrez, of Mankato, was southbound when he veered off the road. He then struck a parked truck, causing it to hit another parked vehicle. Torrez's vehicle came to rest on its roof.

Torrez was not injured. Authorities say the crash was caused by driver distraction, but didn't give further details.

All three vehicles were significantly damaged.