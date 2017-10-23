Deer In The Roadway Leads To 5-Vehicle Crash On Highway 169

9 people are involved in a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 169 just after 7 p.m. yesterday.

The State Patrol says a semi was northbound on the highway in the right lane when it swerved to miss a deer. A second vehicle was in the left lane and was rear-ended after braking to avoid hitting the semi.

Authorities say the three vehicles then pulled over to the right shoulder.

Soon after, a vehicle slowed down to avoid hitting the struck deer and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Troopers say that second vehicle spun around on impact and was facing southbound in the northbound lane of the highway.

While sitting in the northbound lane, the vehicle was then struck by another passing car, which pushed it into the median and ejected the driver.

After the collision, the passing car went across the lanes of traffic, into the guardrail, striking a standing passenger.

A total of 5 people were injured in the accident. They were taken to the Le Sueur Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.