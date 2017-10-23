University Of Minnesota Starts Sexual Assault Task Force

Students at the University of Minnesota have created a task force that will develop new strategies to combat sexual assault on campus.

Minnesota Daily reports that the task force created by the Minnesota Student Association will hold its first meeting in early November.

The group has two parts: an advisory council that will get input from groups across campus and brainstorm ideas, and a working task force that will focus on implementing ideas.

The task force will have members from the student association, but will also include students from various communities on campus.

Student associate president and task force co-director Trish Palermo says the goal is to support and believe survivors, and promote healthy and consensual relationships.

The group will also start an awareness campaign next spring.