Service Held For Minnesota Father Killed In Somalia

Dozens of mourners gathered at a Bloomington mosque to remember the Minnesota man killed in last week's explosion in Somalia.

Friends and acquaintances of Ahmed Eyow gathered at his mosque, Dar Al Farooq, Sunday and remembered his dedication to his family and his work.

The Star Tribune says the 50-year-old Eyow had been visiting Kenya and Somalia on a short trip to check job opportunities and visit family. He died in his hotel room after a truck bomb went off nearby, killing more than 350 people.

Eyow's wife, Ruun Abdi, and his three children attended the service. Abdi says she's grateful for the support her family has received, even from people she didn't know. She says life will become harder when the publicity fades and she is without her husband.