Tonic Sol-Fa To Bring Holiday Tour To Mankato In December

The a cappella group Tonic Sol-Fa is bringing their ‘I Still Believe Holiday Tour’ to Mankato.

They’ll take the stage at the Verizon Grand Hall on Sunday December 10 at 7 p.m.

The Emmy-award winning group is from the Minneapolis area, and has toured through the U.S. and abroad.

The concert will also feature special guest Mankato native, Chris Rupp.

Tickets range from $19.50 to $29.50. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available for $75.00. You can get your tickets beginning at 10 a.m. this Friday at the Verizon Center box office or at any Ticketmaster location.