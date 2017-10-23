Tonic Sol-Fa To Bring Holiday Tour To Mankato In December

9 people are involved in a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 169 just after 7 p.m. yesterday.
Five people are arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit yesterday morning.
Mankato Police say driver distraction caused an accident Saturday night.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
Sunday, the eighth annual Mankato Marathon took center stage with plenty of runners flocking to the course. For the men, MSU grad student, Jacob Gallagher, finished in first place with a time right around 2 hours and 29 minutes. This is Gallagher's 9th marathon he's competed in. On the women's side, Hendricks native, Monica Dorn, took top spot. "This is my personal best by far, it's a pretty nice course, I'm used to training out in the country, so I knew what to expect o...
Protesters kneeled outside of U.S. Bank Stadium before the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Baltimore Ravens.
"In the race I'll run through the place where I used to live with my host family and it's going to be the 20-mile point," he says.
City leaders are expected to announce a decision Monday night on future improvements to the Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue intersection.
