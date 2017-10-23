KEYC - Mankato Police: Five Arrested Accused of Stealing Vehicle, Fleei

Mankato Police: Five Arrested Accused of Stealing Vehicle, Fleeing From Authorities

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
Five people are arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police Sunday morning.
Authorities tried pulling over a stolen vehicle that was speeding on Madison Avenue just after 9 a.m.
After a two block pursuit, the vehicle stopped in a yard in the 300 block of Dane Street.
Police say the five people inside then fled from the scene.
The suspects were later located. Authorities arrested a 13-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. 18-year-old Tah Viaun Alanzae Long was also arrested.
Requested charges include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and fleeing on foot.
Authorities say multiple witnesses were helpful in reporting the incident to police.