Mankato Police: Five Arrested Accused of Stealing Vehicle, Fleeing From Authorities

Five people are arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police Sunday morning.

Authorities tried pulling over a stolen vehicle that was speeding on Madison Avenue just after 9 a.m.

After a two block pursuit, the vehicle stopped in a yard in the 300 block of Dane Street.

Police say the five people inside then fled from the scene.

The suspects were later located. Authorities arrested a 13-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. 18-year-old Tah Viaun Alanzae Long was also arrested.

Requested charges include theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and fleeing on foot.

Authorities say multiple witnesses were helpful in reporting the incident to police.