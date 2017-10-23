Decision Expected On Proposed Traffic Improvements To Haefner & Madison

City leaders are expected to announce a decision Monday night on future improvements to the Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue intersection.

Through public input and meetings, the city is proposing a roundabout at the intersection.

The other initial option for intersection control was an R-cut.

City staff is currently working on temporary safety measures to be implemented before construction would begin next year.

$200,000 in funding has been set aside in the 2019 Capital Improvement Plan for the city share of the proposed roundabout.

The council meeting takes place Monday night at 6 p.m. at the Intergovernmental Center.