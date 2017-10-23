2nd Homicide In Frogtown Neighborhood In 24 Hours

St. Paul police are investigating a second homicide in the Frogtown neighborhood within 24 hours.

The latest happened about 2 a.m. Sunday when officers working off duty at Johnny Baby's bar heard gunshots. A short time later someone dropped off a man with gunshot wounds at Regions Hospital, where he later died.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says investigators were searching for evidence in the bar's parking lot. Police say they don't believe the shooting is connected to another in the neighborhood on Saturday. Relatives say Dawahn Littles, the father of four, was fatally shot while trying to break up a fight.