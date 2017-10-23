MIDDAY EXPERT: Manufacturing Industry A Driving Factor In Local Job Growth

KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Manufacturing Industry A Driving Factor In Local

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Jonathan Zierdt with Greater Mankato Growth joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about September job numbers. Zierdt talked about the manufacturing industry as the driving factor of growth in the region. He also spoke about the Kato X launch, which will take place on Nov. 15. 