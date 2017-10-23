Connections Program Offers Middle-Schoolers New Opportunities

An after school program at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds Middle Schools is continuing to grow.

6th grader Benjamin Peterson is one of the approximately 30 kids who participate in an after school program called connections.

Peterson says, "We get to pick where we go, if it is outside, the fitness center, creation station and then we work on homework."

The second–year program through Mankato's Community Education programs gives kids a place to go after school.

Austin Lane says, "They work on homework, but then there's a great variety of things that we offer: special guests, whatever they want to learn about."

The other day they were learning archery, but lately there's been a focus on volunteering as well.

Just last week, MSU students with the Recreation Parks and Leisure Services Programming for Outdoors class showed them different games and group activities.

"They get to relax, have fun and it's a safe place for them to express their ideas."

Austin Lane has been the supervisor at both Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds.

He says the Connections program keeps growing and exposes the kids to new opportunities.

"Otherwise they'd go home and possibly go on a screen."

Creating opportunities and building connections, one student at a time.

If you'd like your student to sign up for the connection program, it's not too late, just contact the Mankato Community Education program.

