Stylish Way to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

A stylish way to raise money for breast cancer awareness...



Indulge Salon in North Mankato donated time for a cut-a-thon Monday afternoon. All proceeds from haircuts went to Angels of Breast Cancer, a local non-profit supporting breast cancer research. Indulge has always taken part in breast cancer awareness but they wanted to step up their game and give back locally in the best way they know how.



"The breast cancer survivors are the recipients that receive that money, it helps them for things like gas, meals, it's the everyday things we forget about. I mean medical bills are huge but there's other things that go along with a breast cancer diagnosis that add up and that's what Angels of Breast Cancer really goes to help," owner of Indulge Salon Tiffany Ward said.



Indulge Salon will continue accepting donations through the end of the month.

--KEYC News 12