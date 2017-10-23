Franklin Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Farm Accident

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.

Responding agencies were North Memorial Air Care, the Belview Fire Department and First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance Services, the Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Natural Resources.

Ryan's family advises he is still in ICU and has extensive medical procedures yet to go. Ryan's family also advised a CaringBridge site is pending and to check with FaceBook for updates.

-KEYC News 12