Winnebago Area Museum Turns 40

The Winnebago Area Museum is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary.



The museum aims to conserve, research and interpret historical material and artifacts from the area.



"The purpose of the museum is to show the history of the pioneers. The settlement, what the land was like, what the people were like when they came in 1856," Carol Hill, president of the museum says.

For the past four decades the museum has been able to share this mission with the public.



"If we didn't preserve it, the younger generation wouldn't know how it came about," Pete Haight, vice president of the museum says.

The museum was a community effort that launched back in 1976. Residents donated family heirlooms and other items to help tell the story of the local area.

So much so that the museum was forced to relocate to a bigger location 17 years ago.

"I didn't think we'd ever fill it, but we're full. We're getting new stuff all the time," Haight says.

To honor 40 years of local support the museum is giving thanks to those who've helped make it happen.

"We rely on our community for our fundraisers, for their memberships and their donations. That's how it started and that's how it continues 40 years later," Hill says.



A gala wine tasting party will be held Saturday at Riverside Town and Country Club. Tickets are still available for purchase.