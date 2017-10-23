Mankato's Leaf Pick-Up Begins Today

Leaf pick-up begins Monday in Mankato.



If you'd like to have your leaves picked up, simply put the leaves in rows, rather than piles, along the curb.



Make sure there are no sticks or rocks because they can damage the leaf-vacuum machine.



The service not only recycles the leaves, but helps keep them out of the rivers.



"Well it's good for a couple reasons. It keeps the leaves out of the storm drain which will eventually make its way down to the river. So it keeps the phosphorus out of the river," Superintendent of Streets, Joe Grabianowski says. "



The service will run through each street every week for the next four weeks.