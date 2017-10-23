Scarlets Eyeing State Title Run in 2017

For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons.



The Scarlets were runner–ups at last year's Class A tournament and now have hopes of winning it all in 2017.



"I mean it's a huge honor to be back where we are, just continuing to play our game. We've been successful all season, so I think just sticking with that will be huge for us," said McKenna Buisman, Mankato West senior forward.



"It's absolutely exhilarating, I know it's what all the girls were looking forward to. It's one of our goals since we started the season. We're just really happy and fortunate to have the opportunity," said Mel Lobitz, Mankato West senior goalkeeper.



"We all want it really bad, we were seeded second which is an honor to be seeded that high in the state. We're hoping to finish off our season better than last, even though we're undefeated so far. So we're looking for that undefeated season," said Shelby Lund, Mankato West senior forward.



"It gives you a mental edge, you know you're capable because you've seen yourself do it, and you've seen your teammates do it if you're on the bench. Either way, you've seen it happen, you've been a part of it so you know what we're capable of. When you get those high pressure moments when things might not be going right in the next game, you know you're capable, so the belief is there, and the power of believing in yourself is really powerful," said Crissy Makela, Mankato West head coach.

"I think we've been able to step up our game and realize that every opponent that we play now deserve to be where they are, so we can't take anybody for granted," said Lobitz.

"Makela has created an amazing program here, she started the program here at West. It's such an amazing program, and it's fun to be in, even outside of the soccer field, just the values that we learn, and the friendships that we build is amazing," said Lund.

"It's really surreal to be in this position, I've watched other coaches with household names go through the state tournament year after year, and knowing that West is becoming one of those household names is really fun. It's fun coming to work every day, you can just come and coach soccer, watch them reach their goals. It's extremely rewarding," said Makela.



The Scarlets head to Prior Lake Wednesday night for their Class A quarterfinal clash against North Branch.

We'll have more from West later this week on KEYC News 12.

--KEYC News 12