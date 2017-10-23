KEYC - Overall Mankato Marathon Numbers Down Slightly

Overall Mankato Marathon Numbers Down Slightly

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The numbers are in for Saturday and Sunday's  Mankato Marathon races.

Overall, the numbers are slightly down compared to last year.

Visit Mankato says approximately 4,171 people participated in the various races from the marathon itself to the toddler trot.

The numbers were up for those participating in the marathon and all the other races except the half-marathon.

-KEYC News 12