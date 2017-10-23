North Mankato Power Line Petition Gains Ground

A petition asking Xcel Energy to not run a power line through a North Mankato neighborhood is starting to gain ground.

Xcel Energy and ITC Midwest are planning to run power lines between substations in Mankato and Winnebago. One of the proposed routes goes near a neighborhood on North Mankato's west side. It is causing concerns for some residents.

"It's going to impact the scene for the neighborhood," said Randy King. "In addition to that, what impact it might have for the sale of houses moving forward. Beyond that, the impact that will occur within the development now as well as moving forward."

A petition was set up to oppose the route proposed along County Road 41 in North Mankato. It has been going around for a few months and has gained 30 signatures so far. King said that's not enough.

"We've gotten a number of signatures, still need more, but we've gotten a good response from the neighborhood," he said.

Representatives with Xcel energy said they want to hear what the community has to say.

"It's very important for us to get a lot of input from various communities and landowners and cities, counties, anyone who's willing to talk to us about route implications," Trisha Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld said community feedback is what helps them determine the routes that will be proposed to the state's Public Utilities Commission.

King said Xcel has been receptive to their concerns. He said what they would like to see is the process move along faster.

Xcel's route permit will go to state around the end of year. It may take until 2019 before a final route is decided.

--KEYC News 12