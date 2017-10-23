Mankato City Council Puts Pause On MSU/Ameresco HVAC Request

The Mankato City Council moves ahead with plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive on the east end of town, and put the brakes on a request from MSU for a new $1.6 million HVAC system at the Verizon Center.



Administrators put forth a request from MSU and Ameresco that they say would fix a humidity problem at the Verizon Center, which is making it difficult to create good ice.

This after getting new ice making equipment just a few years ago.

After a substantial objection to the project from Mayor Eric Anderson, the council voted to table the measure until their November 6th work session.

In the deal, Ameresco would coordinate every aspect of the project, without taking bids. In exchange, the city of Mankato was promised energy savings equal to the $1.6 million price tag.

Also, the council voted unanimously to seek state aid funding that would go toward improvements at the intersection of Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue.

Statistics show a crash rate four times higher than similar intersections around the state.

A potential Blue Earth County/Mankato partnership is hoping to install a roundabout at the location.

