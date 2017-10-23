Mankato City Council Puts Pause On MSU/Ameresco HVAC Request

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
An Estherville woman is charged after allegedly assaulting employees at a McDonald's restaurant.
An Estherville woman is charged after allegedly assaulting employees at a McDonald's restaurant.
9 people are involved in a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 169 just after 7 p.m. yesterday.
9 people are involved in a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 169 just after 7 p.m. yesterday.
Five people are arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit yesterday morning.
Five people are arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit yesterday morning.
A warrant is out for a Rochester man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
A warrant is out for a Rochester man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
An after school program at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds Middle Schools is continuing to grow
An after school program at Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds Middle Schools is continuing to grow
City leaders are expected to announce a decision Monday night on future improvements to the Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue intersection.
City leaders are expected to announce a decision Monday night on future improvements to the Haefner Drive and Madison Avenue intersection.
For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .
For the first time in program history, the Mankato West girls soccer team is heading to state in back to back seasons. .