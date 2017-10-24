Estherville Woman Accused Of Assaulting McDonald's Employees

An Estherville woman is charged after allegedly assaulting employees at a McDonald's restaurant.

Estherville police were dispatched to the restaurant around 5 Sunday night.

Further investigation found 31-year-old Nora Caraveo allegedly waived a knife, threatening an employee through the drive-thru window.

Witnesses say Caraveo then entered the restaurant and is accused of physically assaulting two additional employees. She also allegedly threatened an employee with a knife while inside.

Caraveo was arrested around 8 p.m. Sunday night. During the arrest, she also assaulted a police officer.

Her charges include going armed with intent, aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer, and 2 counts of assault causing bodily injury.