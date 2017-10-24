Arrest Warrant Issued For Rochester Man Accused Of Sexual Assault In Mankato

An arrest warrant is out for a Rochester man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

Authorities were dispatched to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato to investigate the alleged assault last Thursday night.

The victim told police she was at her friend's party and went to the bathroom. When she opened the door to leave, she says 29-year-old Donte Zemaitis-Thomas pushed her back into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

The victim says she had briefly met Donte earlier that night.

A witness says he was brought to the party by another friend.

Donte is charged with third and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment.