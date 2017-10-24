Four Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato's Entertainment District

Four Waseca men are charged for an alleged assault in Mankato back in September.

According to the criminal complaint, Mankato Public Safety was called to the entertainment district shortly before midnight September 1st.

The caller reported a fight and assault had taken place inside and outside Rounders Sports Bar and Grill.

24–year–old Anthony Colemen, 23–year–old Me'Darian McGruder, and Khalee Ahmad Fox, all of Waseca, had allegedly been seen punching two victims in the face and knocking one of them unconscious.

20–year–old Davion Colemen, of Waseca, allegedly assisted in disguising the suspects.

Charges against the four men include third and fifth degree assault and third degree riot.