Three Charged In Alleged Assault In Mankato's Entertainment District

Three people are facing charges in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault last month.

Mankato Police responded to the downtown entertainment district around midnight on September 1st.

24-year-old Anthony Colemen, and 23-year-old Me'Darian McGruder, both of Waseca, had allegedly been seen punching two victims in the face and knocking one of them unconscious.

20-year-old Davion Colemen, of Marshall, Wisconsin was also charged with allegedly assisting to disguise the suspects.

Another man, Khalee Ahmad Fox was also seen kicking and stomping the victims, but hasn't yet been charged.

Anthony and McGruder each are charged with third and fifth degree assault, disorderly conduct and third degree riot.

Davion is charged with aiding an offender, underage liquor consumption and third degree riot.