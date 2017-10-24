New Ulm Police Warn Of Scam Using Local Business Name On Caller ID

New Ulm Police are warning residents after taking a report of a scam call that named a local business.

The resident told police they got a call from what appeared to be the New Ulm Medical Center, based on the caller ID. The resident says the message was nothing related to the medical center and sounded like it was about a credit card.

Authorities say it’s the first time they’re hearing of the caller ID displaying a name of a local business.

They call these type of scams spoof calls, where a computer is used by a company to mask the call with a local number. Police say scammers do this so people will answer when they call.

New Ulm Police say there isn’t much they can do to stop it from happening, but residents are reminded not to give out information over the phone.