Higher Deer Harvest Predicted In Minnesota This Year

Deer hunting season is just around the corner, and the DNR is predicting a higher deer harvest than last year.

State wildlife officials are projecting the harvest to be in the 200,000 range, higher than last year's harvest of over 173,000.

The DNR says deer numbers are up following three years of conservative harvest regulations designed to rebuild the population.

Officials say the main factor that could decrease harvest numbers is heavy snowfall before or during hunting season.

Deer hunting opens Saturday, November 4 with 130 permit areas across the state.