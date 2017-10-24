Wild Star Parise Has Back Surgery, Out 8-10 Weeks

About 365 employees at a Waseca print manufacturing facility will have to find a new job by the end of the year.
The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Joel Buchanan, a 29-year-old from Franklin received serious life threatening injuries from a farming accident at a rural Belview, Minnesota farm site.
An Estherville woman is charged after allegedly assaulting employees at a McDonald's restaurant.
Four people are facing charges in Blue Earth County following an alleged assault last month.
A warrant is out for a Rochester man charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault.
New Ulm Police are warning residents after taking a report of a scam call that named a local business.
9 people are involved in a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 169 just after 7 p.m. yesterday.
Five people are arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit yesterday morning.
